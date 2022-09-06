 Skip to main content
Saskatchewan authorities locate and arrest mass stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson

[Breaking news update at 6:07 p.m. ET]

Myles Sanderson was found and taken into police custody Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

CNN's Paula Newton, Tina Burnside, Chuck Johnston, Michelle Watson and Cara Lynn Clarkson contributed to this report.

