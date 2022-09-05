 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandy Beach Park stabbing leaves 24-year-old man in serious condition

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD car

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Sunday Night at Sandy Beach Park. 

Around 11:22 p.m. on September 4, police responded to a call of a stabbing at Wawamalu Beach Park, also known as Sandy Beach Park, in Hawaii Kai.  

UPDATE | Police investigate deadly stabbing on Mott Smith Drive in Makiki; suspect arrested

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK