Sandy Beach Park stabbing leaves 24-year-old man in serious condition by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 5, 2022 Sep 5, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago HONOLULU (KITV4) - A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Sunday Night at Sandy Beach Park. Around 11:22 p.m. on September 4, police responded to a call of a stabbing at Wawamalu Beach Park, also known as Sandy Beach Park, in Hawaii Kai. The man was reported stabbed in the chest.Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the man. He was taken to a trauma center in serious condition. Honolulu Police are not investigating the case, since no police report was filed. No suspect has been identified.This is an ongoing story. Please check back for more updates.