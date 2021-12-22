Safety Tips to Prevent Catalytic Converter Thefts

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii Police is offering tips on keeping your car safe from catalytic converter thefts in Hawaii.
This year there have been 29 reported incidents in the Hilo and Puna districts with six of the reports being attempted thefts.
The vehicle component is part of the emission system. It's used to reduce the amount of harmful pollution emitted from the tailpipe.
Inside the catalytic converter is precious metals that are valuable at scrap metal dealers.
Big Island Police say prices have increased by hundreds of dollars an ounce in recent years.
To avoid becoming a victim police recommend the following:
What is a Catalytic Converter?
Catalytic converters are a key component of a car’s emissions system, reducing the amount of harmful pollution going out the tailpipe.
What Makes A Catalytic Converter So Valuable?
Thieves target these devices because they contain precious metals such as platinum and palladium that are valuable to scrap metal dealers and because they are easily accessible and lack identifying markings. The prices of these already valuable metals have quickly increased by hundreds of dollars an ounce in recent years.
How Can You Prevent Catalytic Converter Theft?
Park in well-lit areas or in front of cameras.
Park close to building entrances or the nearest road in public parking lots. This leaves your car in a location where many people can see it.
If you have a personal garage, keep your car parked inside with the door shut.
Add video surveillance to the area where you regularly park your car.
Install a catalytic converter-specific security device, or have it welded to the car frame. You can also engrave your car’s VIN number on the catalytic converter.