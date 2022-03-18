Russians are blocked at US border, Ukrainians are admitted

Russian men wait near the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Days earlier, some Russians were being admitted to the U.S. at the San Ysidro crossing, while some Ukrainians were blocked. But by Friday, Russians were denied while Ukrainians were admitted after short waits. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A Russian man talks with a Customs and Border Protection official as he waits with others near the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Days earlier, some Russians were being admitted to the U.S. at the San Ysidro crossing, while some Ukrainians were blocked. But by Friday, Russians were denied while Ukrainians were admitted after short waits. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
AP -- About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia were blocked from entering the U.S. while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border.
The scene Friday reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in disparate treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the U.S. for a chance at asylum.
A U.S Homeland Security Department memo tells border officials that Ukrainians may be exempt from sweeping asylum limits designed to prevent spread of COVID-19. It makes no mention of Russians.