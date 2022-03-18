 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Russians are blocked at US border, Ukrainians are admitted

  • Updated
  • 0
Russia Ukraine War Asylum Seekers

Russian men wait near the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Days earlier, some Russians were being admitted to the U.S. at the San Ysidro crossing, while some Ukrainians were blocked. But by Friday, Russians were denied while Ukrainians were admitted after short waits. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 AP Photo/Gregory Bull

AP -- About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia were blocked from entering the U.S. while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border.

The scene Friday reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in disparate treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the U.S. for a chance at asylum.

A U.S Homeland Security Department memo tells border officials that Ukrainians may be exempt from sweeping asylum limits designed to prevent spread of COVID-19. It makes no mention of Russians.

Russia Ukraine War Asylum Seekers

A Russian man talks with a Customs and Border Protection official as he waits with others near the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Days earlier, some Russians were being admitted to the U.S. at the San Ysidro crossing, while some Ukrainians were blocked. But by Friday, Russians were denied while Ukrainians were admitted after short waits. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK