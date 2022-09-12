Rudy Puana sentenced to over 7 years in prison for drug crimes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Many who know Rudy Puana say his criminal acts that led to a drug trafficking sentence were made under the influence of substance abuse. As for the seven and a half year sentence?
"I think it was excessive. I think the judge didn't really understand addiction and how it warps the mind," a supporter told KITV4.
The judge noted that Puana wasn't motivated by financial gain, but willfully wrote prescriptions primarily for two others who then sold the pills, at times, for cocaine. Prosecutors were looking for a sentence that was twice as harsh, seeking up to 17 years by the sentencing guidelines.
Prosecutors called Puana's actions a "complete breach of everything a doctor should do."
Supporters found the sentencing to be aggressive.
"I was disappointed that the sentence was as long as it was. I had a wonderful relationship with Dr. Puana as a physician and he came and helped us out when we were in severe dire need up in North Hawaii in Waimea," anesthesiologist Ken Ellington said.
The defense presented several testimonials, many attesting to Puana's contributions to the community and dedication to remaining sober.
"I've been doing for 30 years. I've never seen the amount of character letters which was we reached 95 character letters. We probably had about 45 people in court. A lot of people from the Big Island, from Texas, people from North Carolina. It's clear he had a lot of support in this case, which I think is a testament I think to who he can be when he's sober," Attorney Clint Broden said.
The judge also noted that Puana never spoke during the trial or sentencing to accept responsibility for the crimes.
Puana also must pay a $50,000 fine. After his sentence, Puana will undergo three years of supervised release.