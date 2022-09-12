 Skip to main content
Rudy Puana sentenced to over 7 years in prison for drug crimes

Rudy Puana sentenced to over 7 years in prison

The doctor was found guilty on 38 counts of illegal drug distribution.

A federal judge today sentenced Big Island anesthesiologist Rudy Puana -- to seven-and-a-half years in prison for drug trafficking.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Many who know Rudy Puana say his criminal acts that led to a drug trafficking sentence were made under the influence of substance abuse. As for the seven and a half year sentence?

"I think it was excessive. I think the judge didn't really understand addiction and how it warps the mind," a supporter told KITV4.

