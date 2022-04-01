 Skip to main content
Round Top Drive murder suspect arrested for a separate attempted murder case

Suspect in the Round Top Drive murder on 3/18

Nainoa Damon mug shot.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man indicted for the deadly shooting and botched robbery on Round Top Drive is also a suspect in an attempted murder case from more than a year ago.

Honolulu police said Nainoa Damon, 19, was arrested on Friday morning at the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and two firearms offenses. 

Police say in January 2021, he fired into a vehicle with three males while on a street in Kunia. One of them was shot, while the other two were not injured.

Damon has not been charged yet in that case as of Friday night.

Damon is currently being held at OCCC for the Round Top Drive case, in which he's charged with murder, robbery, two counts of carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, place to keep pistol or revolver, and terroristic threatening.

Damon is accused of murdering 18-year-old Haaheo Kolona on March 18 at one of the lookout spots on Tantalus. His bail is set at $1 million. He's scheduled to be back in court on April 7.

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

