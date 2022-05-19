 Skip to main content
Retired Hawaii public safety director Nolan Espinda passes away

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Hawaii Public Safety Department (PSD) director Nolan Espinda has passed away.

Current PSD director Max Otani told KITV4 in a statement Thursday night: "Former Director Nolan Espinda dedicated his entire career to corrections and to serving the people of the State of Hawaii. His tragic untimely loss leaves us all stunned. We want to express our deepest condolences to his family and his PSD Ohana."

Espinda's body was discovered at Kailua Beach on Thursday afternoon. Police have classified his death as an unattended death.

Espinda retired as PSD director in October 2020, after serving in that position since 2015, after being appointed by Gov. David Ige.

Ige, in announcing Espinda's retirement in 2020, thanked Espinda for his many years of service to the people of Hawaii and wished him well as he retired and would be able to send time with his family.

Espinda started working for the state in 1983 as a recreation specialist for the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility. He spent his career working in corrections.

Espinda went on to hold positions of supervisor, manager, and warden of the various jails and prisons on Oahu, before being named director of PSD.

He graduated from Iolani School and California State University at Chico.

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

