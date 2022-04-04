 Skip to main content
Resolution urges HPD to create a new patrol district for the Waianae coast

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Should the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) create a new patrol district specifically for the Waianae coast?

A resolution urges that to happen. The Senate Ways and Means Committee is set to decide on Tuesday whether to move SR78/SCR88 forward.

Currently, the Waianae coast is part of what's known as District 8, which also includes Ewa and Kapolei.

This map shows the areas currently serviced by HPD's District 8.

The resolution urges HPD to create a new police district to service the Waianae coast, from Nanakuli to Kaena Point, and to allocate more resources to increase the police presence in those areas.

"Now that we see this growth of the second city and the Leeward side it's really overdue to create District 9 police station, and that's what we've been begging for years and years now," said Sen. Maile Shimabukuro, (D) Ko Olina, Waianae, Makaha.

In previous testimony for this resolution, the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers said it strongly supports the creation of a new district, however, it's concerned about how HPD will be able to fill the new district when the department can't fill the districts, sectors and beats that already exist.

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

