Resolution to establish certain qualifications for the Honolulu Police Commission advances

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Honolulu Police Commission meeting on April 27. 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A resolution that would amend the City and County of Honolulu's charter regarding the make up of the Honolulu Police Commission has passed second reading.
The resolution, RES22-029, would put a question on this year's general election ballot asking Oahu voters if they want the police commissioners to have specific requirements such as demonstrated empathy, integrity, and sound judgement.
It would also require the commission have some members with specific background qualifications.
"I think the commission in making its comments had concerns about putting too many boundaries in terms of how the commission is supposed to be constituted. I understand that right now there's only four out of the seven positions that are being proposed to have some sort of criteria, but I think that was the point that the commission wanted to make," Honolulu police commissioner Doug Chin told the full council.
The resolution states that the council believes a more diversified commission is in the best interest of the public, and that establishing certain qualifications for certain members will allow for more oversight and ensure accountability.
The resolution now goes back to a committee, and if passed, it would then go back to the full council for consideration.
Since it is a charter amendment proposal, it would need a six vote supermajority by the council to pass third reading.
The Honolulu Police Commission is responsible for choosing the chief of the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
This resolution would not affect the selection of the next police chief, which is expected to happen by June, one year after former HPD chief Susan Ballard retired.
Seven candidates are still in the running. The next step of the process will be three days of testing, which starts next Monday, May 9.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.