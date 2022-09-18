Residents want to see more Maile Amber Alerts for missing children in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Mikella Debina’s abduction case sparked headlines on the Big Island as well as prompted a Maile Amber Alert under Hawaii's Amber Alert System.
Many residents believe because Debina’s rescuers were notified of her kidnapping, they were able to step in to help. Now they want to see more alerts sent out when children go missing.
Only two Amber Alerts have been sent out island-wide since Hawaii adopted the system in 2005 while 33 children were reported missing and/or endangered since then.
That’s according to the State Crime Prevention and Justice Assistance Division.
More than 60% of missing children cases involve a family member and 33% of them are abductions.
"We're happy everyone’s safe but that doesn’t take away from the other children who are missing in Hawaii. This is why we ask the public all the time, if you see missing child posters, stop for a second. Take a look at that image because behind those images, there is a family looking for their loved ones," said John Bischoff, vice-president, Missing Children Division National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Family members of deceased Maile Gilbert say Mikella Debina's case is bittersweet and that this system works.
"The Maile Amber Alert would’ve changed everything with Maile’s story. Many people would’ve been informed within the small timeframe of her disappearance. This past alert was so effective. Everyone on and off island knew,” said Mindy Gilbert, Maile Gilbert’s sister.
264 Amber Alerts were sent out nationally in 2021. Missing children advocates said that is an increase. 200 is the national average.
Amber Alerts are sent out after proof that a child is in immediate danger. If you've seen or think you've seen a missing child, call your local authorities or 1800-THE-LOST.