Rep. Matt LoPresti's drunk driving case dismissed with prejudice

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Rep. Matt LoPresti is off the hook for drunk driving after an Oahu judge granted LoPresti's motion to dismiss the case for lack of probable cause.
Honolulu police arrested LoPresti at 11:45 p.m. on June 16 on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant (OVUII).
Police released the body camera video from that night, and KITV4 obtained the redacted police report.
According to the police report, Sgt. Steven Chun said LoPresti's car was in the shoulder lane of Fort Weaver Road with its hazard lights flashing. Chun pulled over to investigate what he thought was a possible domestic argument case.
The body cam video shows LoPresti arguing with Chun for several minutes about taking a breath test, and LoPresti kept insisting he did nothing wrong.
The police report says Ofc. Mariah Ah Tou transported LoPresti to the Kapolei Police Station. Ah Tou said: "During the transport, I could smell the odor of an alcoholic type beverage within the vehicle. Once LoPresti departed out of my vehicle and upon my return, the odor of an alcoholic type beverage could no longer be detected."
LoPresti later agreed to take a blood test, and a blood sample was taken from him about three hours after he was arrested. Police did not release the results of that test.
LoPresti was charged with OVUII, a misdemeanor, and he was released after posting $500 bail.
After granting LoPresti's motion to dismiss the case on September 2, the court refunded his $500 bail.
The case was dismissed with prejudice so it cannot be refiled.
LoPresti represents District 41 (Ewa, Ewa Beach, Ewa Gentry, Ewa Villages, Hoakalei, and Ocean Pointe). He ran unopposed in the August Democratic primary election for his district, and will face Republican David Alcos in the November general election.
LoPresti did not respond to KITV4's request for comment.
