 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL
ISLANDS BEGINNING MONDAY MORNING...

.A south swell (190 degrees) will build tonight and bring surf
heights to advisory level for south facing shores by Monday
morning. The large surf will continue Monday night and decline
Tuesday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Remembrance Walk for 9-11 returns

  • 0
9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

HONOLULU (KITV)- Sunday marked 21 years since 9-11 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives that day. In Honolulu, local leaders, firefighters, and residents commemorated those who were killed during the annual Remembrance Walk.

One step after the other, one person after another taking part in Honolulu's Remembrance Walk in Honolulu.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK