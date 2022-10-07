 Skip to main content
Remembering Teresita Canilao, 76-year-old allegedly killed by husband

Crime Scene Car or police car

HONOLULU (KITV)-An 81-year-old man has been arrested on second degree murder charges relating to an overnight murder on Sheridan Street. Police say the victim was his 76-year-old wife.

On Friday, police cars remained at the apartment building along the 9-hundred block of Sheridan Street where a woman died. "I woke up, saw the streets taped off, and all the cop cars. I didn't know what happened," said Michael Kambell who lives in the building.

