Remembering Teresita Canilao, 76-year-old allegedly killed by husband

HONOLULU (KITV)-An 81-year-old man has been arrested on second degree murder charges relating to an overnight murder on Sheridan Street. Police say the victim was his 76-year-old wife.
On Friday, police cars remained at the apartment building along the 9-hundred block of Sheridan Street where a woman died. "I woke up, saw the streets taped off, and all the cop cars. I didn't know what happened," said Michael Kambell who lives in the building.
HPD says a man called in saying a woman had been murdered in an apartment in this building. When they showed up, the 81-year-old confessed to killing his wife. "My understanding is they've been separated for many years," said State Senator Bennette Misalucha.
She says she had known the 76-year-old victim Teresita Canilao, or Tessie as she know her, for years before this incident. "Tessie was this quiet gentle soft-spoken spirit. She was a bastion of stability," said Misalucha.
Canilao worked for the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu for years. The Consulate issued a statement saying it laments the death of one of its employees. Referring to her as a long-time local hire.
Misalucha says she may have been quiet, but her presence stood out. "She had a sweet demeanor, always welcoming. Always wanting to support and help," said Misalucha.
A reason for what happened or what led up to it not has not beem disclosed as the investigation is ongoing. What's known is that she died at the scene. "She would always express how her faith has allowed her to overcome a lot of adversities in her life and she would always close her conversation with god bless you," said Misalucha
Residents of the building say they are not concerned by what happened. They believe because of the age of the people involved that this is an isolated incident.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.