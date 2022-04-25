Rare sex trafficking conviction for Oahu

A sex trafficking conviction nearly a decade in the making.
One of very few sex trafficking cases even prosecuted on Oahu.
But this time the victims, who were teenagers at the time of the crime, remained willing to testify against the man who sex trafficked them - for nine years. Until they could share what happened to a jury.
After numerous requests for delays, and going through half a dozen lawyers, Marquis Green finally had his day in court. He was accused of forcing two teenage girls into prostitution in 2013.
Nearly a decade later, the testimony from those women did him in.
"They went to court last week and stood up and said Mr. Greene was the person who did this to them and the jury convicted on all counts," said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm.
Alm said that is not usually what happens in sex trafficking cases.
"The victims do not want to testify, and I don't blame them," added Alm.
Those who help sex trafficking victims said pimps hold a lot of power over the women, and there is a fear in testifying against them.
"This maybe the only person they feel like they have left. It is going to be hard to turn their back on that person. They may have feeling about that person. These guys work hard to get people to fall in love with them. There may also be violence, maybe they've threatened them or their family," said Shantae Williams, a Program Administrator for the Susannah Wesley Community Center.
The testimony of victims can be key to a conviction.
Because of victim's reluctance to testify in the past, Honolulu's Prosecutors hasn't brought many sex trafficking cases to court but Alm wants to.
He also hope this conviction will let those trafficked victims know there is help for them to get out. And remind them that they have the power to put their pimps behind bars.
Williams said victims would like to see accused sex traffickers stay behind bars before going to court. Which might make more women willing to testify against their pimps.
"If there can be higher bails set where they can't get out. These guys make a lot of money. A victim is going to bring in $1,000 a night, that is $30,000 a month off one victim. Bail needs to be high," added Williams.
Green will be sentenced in July, not only for the two promoting prostitution charges but also for assault and sexual assault on one of the victims.
Alms adds he hopes Green's sentences are served one after the other -- which could serve as a deterrent to other sex traffickers
"A consecutive sentence would send the message that if you are ever caught - you will spend decades in prison," added Alm.