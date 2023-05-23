Rally for gun violence awareness held at State Capitol on Tuesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A rally for gun violence awareness was be held at the Hawaii State Capitol on Tuesday.
Members of the community brought signs spreading awareness on the issue.
"We got to put those guns down. We got to make sure the kids aren't able to access guns. So that's why were here today, to bring awareness, not only to people on street, but also to lawmakers that are supposed to uphold there one and only duty to serve the people of Hawaii," said Al Medeiros.
This comes as Hawaii sees more gun violence. The most recent incident happened on Sunday in Waianae. Miguel Agoo Jr., 17, was shot and killed at Makaha Beach Park. According to sources, Miguel was also carrying a gun when officers arrived at the scene at Makaha Beach Park.
Miguel's father, Miguel Boswell Agoo, says he had no idea his son had a gun and doesn't know how and where he got it. He, along with many others in the community, are pushing for stricter gun laws to put an end to gun violence.
Agoo says change needs to be made so no other family has to suffer like his family.
"As a parent, they hide the guns from the parents and to me the question is, how can these guys, any part of this island, distribute guns? Who is distributing these guns to them? Is the law enforcement doing their job? Is the government legislation hard on them to get these guys off street? Is the punishment and consequence strong enough for these kids to learn a lesson?" Agoo asked.
Agoo and others in the community are calling on Gov. Josh Green to create change in our community to prevent gun violence from taking another life.