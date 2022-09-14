 Skip to main content
R. Kelly convicted of multiple child pornography and enticement charges, acquitted on others

R. Kelly convicted of multiple child pornography and enticement charges, acquitted on others

Grammy-winning R&B star R. Kelly leaves the Cook County courthouse after a hearing on multiple counts of criminal sexual abuse case, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. March 22, 2019. Jurors in the Chicago federal trial for R. Kelly and two of his former associates have reached a verdict, Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told CNN.

 Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters/FILE

R. Kelly was convicted of multiple child pornography charges at a Chicago federal trial and acquitted on others.

Kelly was convicted on three of four counts of production of child pornography and three of five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

CNN's Amir Vera contributed to this report.

