Queen's Health impacted by ransomware attack targeting Kronos Private Cloud services

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Queen’s Health System has also been impacted by a cyber-attack targeting the payroll vendor Kronos.
The Board of Water Supply and Emergency Medical Services were also victims of the attack.
The incident – which is confirmed to be a ransomware attack – was first discovered Sunday evening, disrupting Kronos Private Cloud (KPC) services, including Kronos Workforce, the time-management software used by multiple companies nationwide.
Queen’s Health officials said the outage reportedly affects more than 2,000 Kronos Private Cloud customers. Officials released the following statement regarding the attack:
“The security of employee information is of critical importance to us. Within the Kronos module that Queen’s utilizes, there is limited personally identifiable information (PII) stored. This information includes names, phone numbers and addresses. Kronos does not have any of our employees’ social security numbers or financial/banking data. Queen’s has no knowledge that any personal information has been improperly used.
At this time, we do not know how long the Kronos outage will last. Queen’s will issue this week’s paychecks as scheduled based on each employee’s standard hours. Future paychecks will also be processed on time. Queen’s is actively working on a solution to address pay for overtime/extra shifts.”