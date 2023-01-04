 Skip to main content
Puna woman arrested and charged for assault, terroristic threatening, and imprisonment against boyfriend

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have arrested and charged a Kalapana woman with various domestic-related offenses after a violent incident on December 31, 2022.

On Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023, detectives charged 21-year-old Yasmine Michelle Lilia Butterfield with two counts of second-degree assault, abuse family household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment, and interference with reporting an emergency.

