Puna teen arrested in connection with threats that forced lockdown at Keaau schools | UPDATE

...Fire Weather Watch in effect for Wednesday...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades around 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Puna teen has been arrested in connection with the threats that prompted lockdowns at several Keaau-area schools, Tuesday morning.
According to Big Island police, the 16-year-old suspect first made a school shooting threat in person and later followed up with a similar threat online.
After learning about the threats, Puna patrol officers responded to the school Tuesday morning believing that the student may be armed. When the officers tried to make contact with the teen, he ran off into the forest.
Police set up a perimeter and, as a precaution, four Keaau schools were placed on lockdown.
Just after 10:45 a.m., police found the teen and arrest him. He was not armed and was taken into custody without incident. The lockdown was lifted just before 11 a.m.
It is unclear if the teen even had a weapon or if he ditched it somewhere in the woods.
Investigators did not say how they were tipped off to the threats or when they were made. The teen suspect is not being identified due to their age.
This case remains under investigation by the Area I Juvenile Aid Section.
UPDATE 11 a.m.
Big Island police says it has "resolved" the school threat situation and that all of the lockdowns at several Keaau area schools have been lifted.
Specifics about the nature of the threat have not been released.
Authorities say, despite the situation being resolved, officers are still present in the area.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
Original:
KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Several Big Island schools are on lockdown after an unspecified threat was made Tuesday morning, Hawaii Island Police said.
The threat has caused school officials to lockdown campuses at Keaau High School, Intermediate and Elementary as well Ke Kula 'o Nawahiokalaniopuu immersion school, authorities said.
Officers have responded to the area and residents and visitors are being asked to avoid the area.
Details on the specifics of the threat and how it was delivered have not been revealed. There has also been no word of a possible suspect or suspects related to this case.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
