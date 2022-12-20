Puna Police seeking help in locating theft suspect By KITV Web Staff Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are seeking help in locating a theft suspect who allegedly burglarized a Kea'au business. The unidentified man was captured on security camera taking items from the business on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 3:44 p.m. Police describe the suspect as being in his 30s to 40s, with a fair complexion and a thin build. He also has numerous tattoos. Crime & Courts Suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing pleads 'not guilty' to homicide By KITV Web Staff The suspect was driving a dark-colored Nissan sedan.Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Sergeant Pacheco at (808) 965-2716, or email Zenas.Pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.Anonymous tips can made to Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Suspect Police Crime Transports Criminal Law Theft Pacheco Help Sedan Tattoo More From KITV 4 Island News News 48-year-old gunman shot and killed by police following standoff in Waikiki Updated Dec 12, 2022 Crime & Courts Mother drowns her 3 children in a murder-suicide following husband's suicide, sheriff's office says Jul 7, 2022 Business Turo hosts being ticketed for doing business at Hawaii airports Updated Apr 21, 2022 Crime & Courts Puna Police seeking help in locating theft suspect Updated 22 min ago Crime & Courts Honolulu police officers spill into streets during chaotic Waikiki arrest Updated Aug 25, 2022 National Report: $1.9 billion stolen in crypto hacks so far this year Aug 16, 2022 Recommended for you