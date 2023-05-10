Puna man indicted for kidnapping and assault

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1230 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall
continuing over east Oahu. The area of rain has remained
nearly stationary with peak rates of around 1 inch per hour
over the eastern Koolau Range. Stream gages indicated that
water levels in several of the east Oahu streams have stopped
increasing but remained elevated a few feet above normal
levels. The area of rainfall is expected to persist for the
next several hours.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1230 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Puna man has been indicted by a grand jury on counts of kidnapping and assault stemming from a May 5 incident.
Ocean Hegent, 31, was indicted for kidnapping, first-degree and second-degree assault of a male victim after allegedly restraining him and causing serious bodily injury.
Hegent was arrested on May 6 after the victim identified Hegent as the person who attacked him.
The 43-year-old victim was found at the Keaau Fire Station on May 5 with severe injuries to his head, face and body. The victim told police Hegent punched and kicked him in the face and stabbed him multiple times.
Hegent could face up to 30 years in prison for the felony offenses. He's being held on $85,000 bail.
