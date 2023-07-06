Puna man found guilty of sex assault for incidents at 2018 Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Puna man was found guilty of nine counts of sexual assault stemming from incidents that occurred at the Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy back in 2018.
The jury returned the guilty verdict against 42-year-old Paul Banashihan on June 30. The incidents occurred back in April 2018 when Banashihan was employed as a cadre at the Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy, according to the Honolulu County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Banashihan was initially charged with five counts of sexual assault. However, the jury found Banashihan guilty of nine offenses – three counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault, and four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. Specific details of the crimes were not available.
“We commend the bravery and courage of the witnesses, the hard work and dedication of our police, prosecutors, investigators, victim witness unit, and our clerical and fiscal support staff,” said Big Island Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.
Second-degree sexual assault carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison or up to five years of probation and up to 18 months in jail. Fourth-degree sex assault is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail.
A spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Defense, which oversees the Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy, issued the following statement on the verdict:
“The Hawaiʻi National Guard Youth Challenge Academy is grateful that justice has been served. It is an incident in our program’s history that will never be discounted. It was the moral code of one cadet who had the courage to make the accusation and the ethos of the Youth Challenge Academy staff and cadets who also came forward to support that cadet, confirming our commitment to protect our students.”