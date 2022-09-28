Puna man charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses after alleged shooting

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawai‘i Island police charged 40-year-old Shane Fann of Mountain View, with attempted murder and numerous firearm-related offenses after a shooting incident Monday.
One man is still in the hospital after the altercation involving Fann in the Eden Roc area on September 26, 2022.
At 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, detectives charged Fann with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearm prohibited, two counts ownership or possession of ammunition prohibited, carrying/use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways.
The charges against Fann stem from an incident reported shortly after 9:15 p.m. Monday night, when Puna officers responded to a report of a man that had been shot in Puna.
The 42-year-old man called police dispatch reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment. Police and Hawai’i Fire Department personnel met the victim in the parking lot of a convenience store in Mountain View.
The victim was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds to his left forearm and facial area. He was admitted and later upgraded to stable condition. He remains hospitalized and is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week.
While officers were responding to the initial call, police received another call from a man that reported he had been involved in a shooting incident outside his residence on Waimaka O Pele Road, in Mountain View. He reported that he had been shot at and then returned fire.
Police responded to the home on Waimaka O Pele Road and arrested Fann without incident.
Although Fann reported being shot at, he was not injured.