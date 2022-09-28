 Skip to main content
Puna man charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses after alleged shooting

Puna shooting suspect

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawai‘i Island police charged 40-year-old Shane Fann of Mountain View, with attempted murder and numerous firearm-related offenses after a shooting incident Monday.  

One man is still in the hospital after the altercation involving Fann in the Eden Roc area on September 26, 2022.

