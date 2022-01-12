Puna man charged for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful firearm ownership.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 feet, mainly in northwest swell.
* WHERE...All waters exposed to large swells.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PUNA, Hawai’i (KITV4) – A 28-year-old Puna man was arrested on Monday after the Hawai’i County Police Department allegedly found methamphetamine, a firearm, and ammunition in his possession.
The man was identified by Hawai’i County Police as Alden Pauline of Mountain View, who was wanted for questioning in an unconnected robbery investigation at the time of his arrest.
According to a Hawai’i County Police press release, the department’s Area One Special Enforcement Unit was in Puna on an unrelated assignment when they observed Pauline exiting a vehicle. Officers then approached the vehicle and observed a shotgun in plain view.
Pauline, who has a prior felony conviction, is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Hawai’i County Police officers proceeded to arrest Pauline for the firearms violation. The following search of Pauline’s person led to the recovery of an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, said Hawai’i County Police in a press release.
Pauline, who will appear in Hilo District Court on Jan. 12, was charged with two counts of ownership of possession prohibited, promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, and prohibited acts related to paraphernalia. Bail was reportedly set at $60,000.