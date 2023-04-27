Puna couple arrested and charged for drug and firearm offenses

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have arrested and charged a Puna couple for multiple drug and firearm offenses.
Justin Jay Flores and Theresa Pua Olena Borges, both 41, were charged the following offenses: Place to keep loaded firearm, Four counts ownership or possession prohibited, Three counts place to keep ammunition, Third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.
Their bail was set at $141,000 each.
The charges against Flores and Borges stem from an incident reported Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, when Puna Community Policing officers were following up on a report of gunshots that were heard the previous evening on Hapu‘u Road in the Nanawale Estates subdivision in Pāhoa.
Officers contacted the caller who directed officers towards the area where the gunshots were believed to have originated from. As officers went to investigate, they located a van parked fronting a residence on Hapu’u Road, with two individuals sleeping within. At that point, officers also observed a lever action rifle on the vehicle floor between Flores and Borges. Officers then instructed both parties to exit the car.
Flores and Borges were arrested and the vehicle was recovered as evidence pending execution of a search warrant. Officers also observed spent .22 caliber casings in the area of the parked vehicle.
The Hawai’i Police Department encourages the public to call and report suspicious activity. This is an excellent example of the community working in partnership with the police, which ultimately led to the arrest and charge of two individuals who are prohibited from possession of firearms or ammunition, and the recovery of a loaded stolen firearm.
