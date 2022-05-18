Public can testify about Honolulu police chief candidates during Thursday's meeting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Commission's regular meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. The public will have an opportunity to let the commissioners know how they feel about the finalists for police chief during that meeting.
The finalists are (in alphabetical order): Scott Ebner, Mike Lambert, Joe Logan, and Ben Moszkowicz.
Lambert and Moszkowicz are currently majors in the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). Lambert is the major of the Training Division and he has 19 years of service. Moszkowicz is the major of the Traffic Division and he has 21 years of service.
Logan currently works for the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General as an investigator. He formerly served as adjutant general for the Hawaii Department of Defense. He previously was a Honolulu police officer.
Ebner was a New Jersey state police lieutenant colonel. Earlier this year he was a finalist for police chief of the Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona and had also applied to become police chief of the Santa Fe Police Department in New Mexico.
According to the meeting's agenda: "Testimony may be provided in person, telephonically, via Webex, or by submitting written testimony on any agenda item subject to the following: For telephonic or Webex testimony persons are strongly encouraged to register in advance by calling the Honolulu Police Commission at (808) 723-7581 to receive instructions prior to 2 p.m. on May 19, 2022.
"Testimony is limited to two minutes. After 2 p.m. on May 19, 2022 testifiers may call (808) 367-3656 to register to testify."
The commission will also accept public testimony on the finalists for police chief during its May 23 meeting, which starts at 9:30 a.m.
To see the agenda for the May 19 meeting
To see the agenda for the May 23 meeting
