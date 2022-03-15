Puana's terroristic threatening case delayed after prosecutor's office conflicts out

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gerard Puana, the man at the center of the Louis and Katherine Kealoha corruption case, was initially scheduled to be in court on Tuesday morning after being charged with terroristic threatening.
But a spokesman for the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney told KITV4, "I've learned that our office has been conflicted out of this case. It is now with the Attorney General's office."
Katherine Kealoha previously worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney.
A spokesman for the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General then told KITV4, "The case you referred to was recently conflicted to our Department and is currently being evaluated for charging..."
Puana was arrested for second-degree terroristic threatening, a misdemeanor, following an incident in Salt Lake on Feb. 15.
The victim wrote in his statement, which was included in the redacted police report, "...male that threatened me three days ago threatened me again, said he had a .38 in his trunk. The other day he had a huge knife and brandished a gun. Threatened to kill me."
Puana was charged and released after posting $100 bail.
