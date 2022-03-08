Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio charged with conspiracy in US Capitol attack on Jan 6

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, stands outside of the Hyatt Regency where the Conservative Political Action Conference is being held on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group - Proud Boys - is likely headed to trial as late as next March for his role in the violent insurrection at the U-S Capitol a little more than a year ago.
This comes on the heels of Tuesday's arrest of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio on a conspiracy charge related to the Jan. 6, 20-21 incident.
Nick Ochs, who also was a 2020 Republican nominee for Hawaii House District 22 in Waikiki, is facing federal charges in the case.
In court documents recently filed in District Court in Washington DC, both parties discussed the possibility of an early resolution of this case, however, it does not appear that the matter will be resolved without a trial.
A trial date is scheduled for either November 22nd, December 6th or March 6th, 20-23. The trial is expected to take about two weeks.
It's been more than a year since the violent insurrection on the Capitol, which was spurred on by supporters of former president Donald Trump who wanted to overturn the results of the 20-20 election.
Ochs faces numerous federal charges including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction and theft of government property and aiding and abetting.
In his defense, Ochs contends that he was covering the event as a media person representing the interests of the Proud Boys organization.