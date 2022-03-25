Prosecutors charge knife-wielding man in Waikiki | Update

Honolulu prosecutors charged David Harris, 62, with two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. He is being held on $15,000 bail. It's a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Original on 3/24/22
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police officers used an electronic gun on a knife-wielding man in Waikiki on Wednesday.
It happened just before 6 p.m. near Kalakaua Avenue and Uluniu Avenue.
The suspect, 62-year-old David Harris, allegedly stood next to a woman as she was changing into dry clothes at her car following a day of surfing. The woman told her husband, who then confronted Harris.
According to a police source, Harris threw a punch at the husband and a fight ensued. A second bystander came to intervene and that is when Harris allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to kill the two men.
A crowd of people managed to corral Harris until police officers arrived. Witness Jaime Perez told KITV4 he saw community members follow, then surround the Harris before police arrived.
"Being in Waikiki, living in Waikiki for so many years, it's the first time I've ever seen something like that," Perez said. “I'm glad that nobody got hurt. People are aware of taking care of each other. That just shows how we are in Hawaii, lots of aloha."
Officers ordered Harris to drop his knife before they deployed an e-gun to incapacitate him. Onlookers recorded cellphone footage as the situation came to a close.
Harris was then arrested on two complaints of terroristic threatening and one complaint of harassment. No word yet on Harris’ condition or whether he remains in custody.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.