Prosecutor declines charges against Ewa Beach game room shooting suspect

The shooting at an illegal game room in Ewa Beach on Tuesday has been reclassified as a second-degree murder case, following the death of one of the victims.

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) --The 23-year -old man arrested in connection of a deadly game room shooting was released Saturday after prosecutor denied filing charges.He was arrested, Friday, just after noon at his Waipahu home. He was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, reckless endangering, and place to keep pistol.Sources say the 23-year-old worked at the game room as a security guard and that he shot two men who were trying to rob the game room.The case was reclassified as a second-degree murder case, following the death of one of the victims, a 33-year-old man who has yet to be identified. A second shooting victim was arrested and charged with first degree robbery.He is identified as 25-year-old Quinton Quemado Andrzejewski. He is being held on a $1M bail. A third person, a 64-year-old woman was also injured. The shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood on Hanakahi Street around 1:45 a.m., on April 5.