Prosecution calls law enforcement witnesses on Day 3 of drug trial for Big Island doctor

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Federal Building and US Court House
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The prosecution in the federal drug trafficking trial of Dr. Rudy Puana, the brother of former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, called several members of law enforcement to the stand on Thursday.
Sgt. Daniel Sellers, a 25-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department, a longtime friend of Puana, and Ex-boyfriend of Kathrine Kealoha was a key witness.
Sellers acknowledged that he dated Kathrine Keaaloha for 4-5 years when he was a junior in high school. During that time, Sellers says he met Puana and they became friends. .
Sellers also described the time in 2015 when he came to Puana’s apartment in Honolulu and Puana allegedly brought out a bag of cocaine.
Sellers told the court, “I just got up and left...It was like a bomb went off. I didn’t know what to do, probably for the first time in my career.”
In his testimony, Sellers said he did not bring the incident to the attention of law enforcement but did bring it to the attention of Kathrine Kealoha and says he told her, “your brother is f'd up."
Sellers says she responded saying, "Yeah, I know."
In another meeting in 2015, Sellers claims Puana allegedly told him, “Danny, you have some bad dudes in your department."
Puana also allegedly told Sellers that one of the officers in his department -- Officer Alan Ahn -- had a girlfriend who sold drugs and was who Rudy was getting his cocaine from.
Sellers said he wrote an "information notice" to his captain about Ahn and his girlfriend. Sellers says a surveillance operation was then mounted in coordination with Kathrine Kealoha and a drug bust was made at the house in August 2015. Cocaine and marijah and pill bottles were found at the house.
In the cross examination, the defense asked Sellers if he was aware of the alleged drug activity going on at Ahn's girlfriend's house. He told the court no.
Kathrine Kealoha is listed as a prosecution witness and may appear when court resumes Friday.