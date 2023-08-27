Possible shooting in Kihei

Weather Anchor
KIHEI (KITV4) - Police are investigating a possible shooting on Maui. Just before 5 am Sunday, South Kihei Road has been shut down from Uwapo Road to Leilani Road.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
