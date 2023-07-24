Popular Waikiki church faces pushback because of daily soup kitchen

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Leaders at St. Augustine Church in Waikiki are back up and serving lunches to those in need. Volunteers said the difference this time around is they moved from the public sidewalk to providing the food on their property.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and his team have voiced their concerns about the food distribution bringing undesirable behavior and crime to the area.
“The City and County don’t have to worry about them being on the streets, which I think was the major controversy. We’re happy everyone here is happy they have food. When we treat people with respect, they respond likewise," said Pastor Lane Akiona.
The church's soup kitchen, known as Aunty Carmen's Kitchen, has been serving the community for more than fifty years.
The kitchen had paused services for one week in July, in response to concern raised by some of its neighbors and others.
Volunteers fed dozens of people when they reopened on Monday morning.
“These are our brothers and sisters. Sharing what we can really helps the community,” said volunteer Duffy Okimoto.
The City and County pushed to stop the food distribution due to the increase of violent crimes in the neighborhood. Waikiki has seen more than a 50% increase in homelessness since the pandemic.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu Police Dept. have spoken to the church leaders and presented evidence that they are feeding people with long criminal histories.
“We know there is a criminal element lurking around the Waikiki area. We know that from the high number of arrests we’re making there. We’re trying to deal with a systemic issue of what’s causing people to not feel as safe we need them to,” said Mayor Blangiardi.
He adds the church is free to feed people on private property but the city will monitor them and see what happens after that.