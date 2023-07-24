 Skip to main content
Popular Waikiki church faces pushback because of daily soup kitchen

carmen's kitchen

Saint Augustine church in Waikiki resumed giving out free meals to the homeless today.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Leaders at St. Augustine Church in Waikiki are back up and serving lunches to those in need. Volunteers said the difference this time around is they moved from the public sidewalk to providing the food on their property.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and his team have voiced their concerns about the food distribution bringing undesirable behavior and crime to the area.

An error occurred