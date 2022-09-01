Police warn of driving safety after two severe accidents on consecutive days

HONOLULU (KITV4)- Officials are warning about traffic safety, after a pair of major accidents on Oahu over the past 24 hours.
Wednesday night, a car and a moped collided sending a 21-year-old woman to the hospital. Police are warning drivers to be attentive and drive safety heading into Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, police and safety advocates held demonstrations in four places on Oahu, waving signs asking people to drive safer.
"It was like a nightmare. The moment I saw the car pull up and stop -- I know it was too late," said Edward Odquina. Odquina says he saw the car-versus-moped accident happening at Waialae and 16th, but couldn't do anything to stop it. "It was literally [over in] a second," said Odquina.
He says it was more about the moped hitting the car, than the other way around. "You could see the white car take an abrupt left, before the time it is supposed to take to left, to beat the traffic. And then he stopped when he saw the moped," said Odquina.
Law enforcement says the woman was not wearing a helmet. "I remember hearing her hitting the car, and the windshield, then flipping like a ragdoll, and the sound of screeching," said Odquina.
Officials say people need to be extra observant during this time. More vehicles are on the road, and crashes are up.
"This holiday weekend, the labor day weekend, we want to remind the public to not to speed, not to drive recklessly and certainly not to drive impaired," said Honolulu Police Lt. Michael Campbell.
"No matter how good a driver or rider you are -- you can't always predict or foresee," said Odquina.
"Keep your head on a swivel, be aware of your surroundings, use your safety measures in your vehicles, use seatbelts, stay off cell phones, and try not to be distracted," said Lt. Campbell.
Police are also reminding people not to drink and drive coming into the holiday weekend. DUI checkpoints are set up starting today and running through the end of October. Call a friend, Uber, Lyft, or a cab. Don't drink and drive.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.