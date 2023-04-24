 Skip to main content
Police: Suspect in Mililani acid attack tried to alter GPS data, inquired about ghost guns, acid

  • Updated
Paul Cameron
Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New details have been revealed in the attempted murder investigation into the acid attack on a woman outside of a gym in Mililani.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Paul Cameron asked a friend about how he could get a ghost gun and hydrochloric acid a little less than two weeks before the attack. Investigators also say Cameron tried to cover his tracks by allegedly faking GPS data on his cell phone.

Download PDF Cameron Arrest Warrant

An error occurred