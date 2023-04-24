Police: Suspect in Mililani acid attack tried to alter GPS data, inquired about ghost guns, acid

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New details have been revealed in the attempted murder investigation into the acid attack on a woman outside of a gym in Mililani.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Paul Cameron asked a friend about how he could get a ghost gun and hydrochloric acid a little less than two weeks before the attack. Investigators also say Cameron tried to cover his tracks by allegedly faking GPS data on his cell phone.
A copy of the arrest warrant is included at the bottom of this article.
The attack happened on April 7 in the parking lot of the Mililani 24 Hour Fitness.
According to the arrest warrant, a person working out at the gym said she noticed a commotion outside of the gym and said she saw the victim come inside and say “it burns.” The gym patron also said she saw the victim’s clothes appeared to be “melting off.” A gym employee relayed the same information to police.
Sources later identified the victim as 20-year-old Davina Licon. Police officers were able to speak with Licon at the scene and at the hospital about the attack. Licon told them that when she was walking to her car, a man wearing a white face mask approached her and attempted to shoot her but said the gun didn’t go off. Licon said she saw a flash but did not hear a gunshot.
Right after that, Licon says the man threw a liquid on her and ran off. She said he did not say anything throughout the entire ordeal.
The liquid struck Ricon on the right side of her face and body. Immediately she said she began to feel burning on her skin. She ran back into the gym and pleaded for help as gym employees tried to rinse the liquid off with water.
Ricon’s injuries included severe chemical burns to her face, shoulders, back, and lower extremities, according to police. Officers say they also found one 9mm shell casing at the scene.
On April 10, police interviewed Cameron about the attack. During the interview, police say Cameron told them that he was briefly in a relationship with Ricon but that it ended in February. He said they last time he saw her was on March 31. During the interview, police say Cameron told them he was on a hike with a friend near Hanauma Bay at the time of the attack and gave police a screenshot of his GPS location in that area on the day of the attack.
On April 11, police interviewed the friend with whom Cameron said he was hiking on the day of the attack. The friend told police that two weeks prior, on Mar. 28, he and Cameron and their girlfriends were on a drive to Kapolei when their car broke down near the Waikele off ramp. The friend said that while they were waiting for a tow truck, Cameron asked him if he knew how to get a ghost gun and said he was asking for another person. The friend said Cameron then asked about where or how he could get hydrochloric acid. When the friend asked why he needed it, he told police Cameron said he needed to “clean stuff.”
On the day of the incident, the friend told police that he asked Cameron if he wanted to go on a hike but Cameron declined, saying he had an “exam” at 8:45 p.m. that he had to take.
Police also interviewed Cameron’s current girlfriend, who said he told her that he’d be really busy on April 6 and 7 studying and taking an exam at a friend’s house in the Hawaii Kai area. The girlfriend told police that she was not with Cameron on April 7 and that she did not go on the hike.
On April 13, police obtained a search warrant to investigate Cameron’s cell phone. According to investigators, an analysis of the phone revealed 171 data points. Of those data points, 149 showed Cameron to be in the area of the 24 Hour Fitness at the time of the attack. The other 22 data points showed Cameron to be in East Oahu at the same time.
On April 14, a warrant executed for T-Mobile data showed that Cameron’s phone was in the Mililani-Pearl City area at the time of the attack. There was no cell tower data showing Cameron near Hanauma Bay, according to the analysis.
Another search warrant was obtained on April 20 to again investigate Cameron’s phone. Further analysis of the phone turned up Google searches for chemical lab processes and in related topics listed hydrogen chloride, sulfuric acid, and hydrochloric acid. Investigators also found text messages about purchasing a ghost gun and an Instagram message asking about buying guns.
Additionally, on April 5, 6, 8, and 9, police say someone using the phone visited a website that advertises a computer program that can “change my GPS location.”
Honolulu Police officers arrested Cameron on Aumakua Street, near his home in Pearl City on April 21. He made his first court appearance on Monday, April 24, where he claimed he was nowhere near the gym at the time of the incident.
