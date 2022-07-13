 Skip to main content
Police seeking Puna couple wanted in connection with assault case from March

  • Updated
  • 0
Puna couple

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are seeking help from the public in locating a Puna couple wanted for questioning regarding an assault that occurred in Keaau in March 2022. 

Harley Jane Kanani Gonsalves, 32, also known as Harley Parks, of Keaau, is wanted for an active warrant of arrest stemming from the assault that occurred in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. She is described as 5'4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

 Jaewin Boyb Gonsalves, 39, of Keaau, is wanted for questioning regarding the same assault case, as well as for several unrelated theft cases. He is described as 6', 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The couple is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Hawaii police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2378, or email Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

