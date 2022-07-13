Police seeking Puna couple wanted in connection with assault case from March

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores should peak tonight and gradually lower
Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low- lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are seeking help from the public in locating a Puna couple wanted for questioning regarding an assault that occurred in Keaau in March 2022.
Harley Jane Kanani Gonsalves, 32, also known as Harley Parks, of Keaau, is wanted for an active warrant of arrest stemming from the assault that occurred in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. She is described as 5'4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Jaewin Boyb Gonsalves, 39, of Keaau, is wanted for questioning regarding the same assault case, as well as for several unrelated theft cases. He is described as 6', 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The couple is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Hawaii police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2378, or email Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
