Police searching for work furlough inmate reported missing from Honolulu facility

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Law enforcement on Oahu is on the lookout for a work furlough inmate who was reported missing from his housing facility Monday morning.
Milton Kapule, 45, was discovered missing around 10 a.m. when he was summoned by staff at the Lamauka Work Furlough Center located in the 1100 block of Bishop Street. Soon after police were notified.
Hawaii Sheriff’s deputies with the Special Operations Section have since been called in to search for Kapule.
Kapule was last seen near King Street and Kalihi Street. He is described as being 5’7” tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He had brown hair and brown eyes.
Kapule was serving time for first-degree robbery and first-degree promoting prison contraband. His next scheduled parole hearing was set for May 2024. Authorities say he is now facing an additional charge for escaping.
Anyone with information on Kapule’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), Kapule is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status. Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates. Inmates assigned to Laumaka are either actively seeking employment or working in the community, according to DPS.
