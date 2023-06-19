 Skip to main content
Police searching for Wahiawa man wanted for attempted murder

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say assaulted a 49-year-old man in Wahiawa with a deadly weapon Saturday night. 

As police arrived to the scene, the suspect fled. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

