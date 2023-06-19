Police searching for Wahiawa man wanted for attempted murder

SPJ Intern
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say assaulted a 49-year-old man in Wahiawa with a deadly weapon Saturday night.
As police arrived to the scene, the suspect fled. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.
Authorities did not say how the suspect and victim knew each other or what may have led up to the attack.
This case remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.