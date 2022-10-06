Police searching for suspect involved in car burglary, armed robbery at Kona-area beach parks

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are searching for a man who they say stole from a vehicle and robbed a tourist at gunpoint in two separate incidents at beach parks in the Kona District on Wednesday.
The first alleged incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. at Kiholo Bay. Officers were called out after a visitor’s rental car was broken into in the parking lot of the beach park. The victim told police that several items were missing including some high-priced electronics.
Then around 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to Kua Bay, where a 31-year-old woman said she was robbed at gunpoint. According to police, the woman said she was sitting in her rental car at Kua Bay when she was approached by a local man wearing a face covering.
At first the victim said the man ordered her out of the car. When she did not comply, the suspect pulled out a gun and stole a cell phone from her car. The phone belonged to the woman’s husband, who was not in the car at the time of the alleged robbery. The woman was not hurt during the incident.
In both incidents, investigators say the suspect is believed to have been driving a white, older model Toyota pickup with a missing tailgate. A license plate number was not seen.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call Detective Donovan Kohara at 808 960-3118. Anonymous tips can be made to the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808- 961-8300. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.