Police searching for suspect involved in car burglary, armed robbery at Kona-area beach parks

  Updated
  • 0
Big Island beach robberies 10/6
Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police Department

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are searching for a man who they say stole from a vehicle and robbed a tourist at gunpoint in two separate incidents at beach parks in the Kona District on Wednesday.

The first alleged incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. at Kiholo Bay. Officers were called out after a visitor’s rental car was broken into in the parking lot of the beach park. The victim told police that several items were missing including some high-priced electronics.

An error occurred