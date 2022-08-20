Police search for suspect involved in murder of 24-year-old woman at a Chinatown bus stop By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Aug 20, 2022 Aug 20, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Honolulu Police are searching for a suspect involved in a late-night murder at a Chinatown bus stop.Police initially opened an attempted second-degree murder case after a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head Friday evening.Emergency Medical Services took the woman to a hospital, where she later died. At that time, HPD reclassified the case as second-degree murder.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with detectives but later revealed they saw the woman arguing with a man earlier in the night at the Hotel Street bus stop.Police say the incident does not appear to be a random act.If you have any information about this case or the suspect's whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Couple in decades old "KGB" photo lived under false identities in Kapolei Updated Aug 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Prosecutor declines charges against Ewa Beach game room shooting suspect Updated Apr 28, 2022 Local Waipahu woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing ex-boyfriend, new girlfriend Updated Jul 11, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested for setting elderly man on fire in Chinatown | UPDATE Updated Apr 20, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect accused of chopping off man's hand in Waikiki sword attack pleads 'not guilty' Updated Aug 5, 2022 Crime & Courts 3 shot inside Ewa Beach game room, Honolulu police say | UPDATE Updated May 12, 2022 Recommended for you