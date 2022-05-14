 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police release suspect involved in Kalihi sex assault and unattended death case

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights Generic

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - A 47-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a bus stop was released from custody Thursday after prosecutors deferred charging him.

Honolulu Police opened an unattended death investigation on April 21 after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman at a Kalihi bus stop.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called and pronounced the 51-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Later the same day, police received a tip from a witness who saw a man sexually assault the woman the night prior.

Further investigation revealed the incident was captured on surveillance footage at the bus stop. As a result, a suspect was identified and arrested on Tuesday, May 10.

Authorities say the case is still under investigation.

The cause of death and the identification of the woman remains unknown.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK