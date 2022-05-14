Police release suspect involved in Kalihi sex assault and unattended death case By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - A 47-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a bus stop was released from custody Thursday after prosecutors deferred charging him.Honolulu Police opened an unattended death investigation on April 21 after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman at a Kalihi bus stop.Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called and pronounced the 51-year-old woman dead at the scene.Later the same day, police received a tip from a witness who saw a man sexually assault the woman the night prior.Further investigation revealed the incident was captured on surveillance footage at the bus stop. As a result, a suspect was identified and arrested on Tuesday, May 10.Authorities say the case is still under investigation.The cause of death and the identification of the woman remains unknown. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Man, 25, stabbed to death at Waikiki apartment, 2 suspects arrested Updated Nov 21, 2021 Video Waikiki fire being investigated as arson, surfboard racks torched for the second time in a year and a half Updated Apr 22, 2022 Video Former Office of Hawaiian Affairs aide indicted by federal grand jury for wire fraud and money laundering Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Hundreds of kids targeted by accused California sexual predator, including 3 in Hawaii Updated May 5, 2022 Crime & Courts 25-year-old Spencer agrees to 10 years in prison for robbery in Puna Updated Dec 15, 2021 Local Kahala Beach stabbing victim recalls gruesome 2020 attack during second day of trial Updated Apr 27, 2022 Recommended for you