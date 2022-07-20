Police reclassify investigation as murder after stabbing on H3 leaves woman dead | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Jul 20, 2022 Jul 20, 2022 Updated 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE 10:00pm: The case has now been classified as a murder investigation, after a man was arrested on the H3 freeway for stabbing a woman. The woman has died after allegedly being stabbed by a 30-year-old man while driving near the Aikahi area. Police arrested the man after many police units sought the suspect in a manhunt, after he fled the vehicle of the alleged attack. Westbound lanes remain closed near Aikahi. ORIGINAL STORY: HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder that happened on the H3 freeway near Aikahi. Police units first responded to the scene at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday. A 30-year-old man was arrested for second-degree attempted murder on a woman while in a vehicle. Crime & Courts Oahu man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking conviction By Matthew Nuttle A manhunt to arrest the suspect brought a large police presence to the scene. Both the victim and suspect were hospitalized. The woman is in critical condition and the man is in serious condition.The H3 freeway lanes in the townbound direction near Aikahi are still closed.This story is developing. Please check back with KITV4 for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts 3 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Michigan high school, undersheriff says Updated Nov 30, 2021 Crime & Courts Hawaii teacher pleads not guilty to distributing child porn Updated Jul 1, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect in Brooklyn subway train shooting has been arrested, officials say Updated Apr 13, 2022 Crime & Courts Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation in Chinatown Updated Apr 27, 2022 Crime & Courts The parents of a 2-year-old boy, two beloved grandfathers and a lifelong synagogue member are among the victims of the July Fourth parade shooting Updated Jul 6, 2022 Crime & Courts SHOPO leaders to be placed on restrictive duty following extortion claims Updated Jun 17, 2022 Recommended for you