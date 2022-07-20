 Skip to main content
Police open attempted murder investigation after stabbing on H3 leaves woman hospitalized

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder that happened on the H3 freeway near Aikahi. 

Police units first responded to the scene at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday. 

A 30-year-old man was arrested for second-degree attempted murder on a woman while in a vehicle.

A manhunt to arrest the suspect brought a large police presence to the scene. 

Both the victim and suspect were hospitalized. The woman is in critical condition and the man is in serious condition.

The H3 freeway lanes in the townbound direction near Aikahi are still closed.

This story is developing. Please check back with KITV4 for more updates. 

