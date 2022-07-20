Police open attempted murder investigation after stabbing on H3 leaves woman hospitalized By KITV Web Staff Jul 20, 2022 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder that happened on the H3 freeway near Aikahi. Police units first responded to the scene at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday. A 30-year-old man was arrested for second-degree attempted murder on a woman while in a vehicle. Crime & Courts Oahu man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking conviction By Matthew Nuttle A manhunt to arrest the suspect brought a large police presence to the scene. Both the victim and suspect were hospitalized. The woman is in critical condition and the man is in serious condition.The H3 freeway lanes in the townbound direction near Aikahi are still closed.This story is developing. Please check back with KITV4 for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Dr. Lynn Puana defends ex-husband at trial, calling Rudy Puana an "excellent physician" Updated Apr 20, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect still at large following security breach at Kona Airport Updated Feb 10, 2022 Business Honolulu bail bondsman speculates on consequences if 'Bail Reform' bill becomes law in Hawaii Updated Jun 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Kealakekua man charged in the attempted distribution of nearly a pound in cocaine Updated Mar 21, 2022 Crime & Courts Grand jury indicts Justice Kaio for Waikiki deadly shooting Updated Mar 30, 2022 Crime & Courts Police seeking Puna couple wanted in connection with assault case from March Updated Jul 13, 2022 Recommended for you