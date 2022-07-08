Police offering reward for information into animal cruelty case, after finding dog mutilated in Waikiki

HONOLULU -- (KITV4) CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to ask the public for their assistance in locating witnesses in regards to a 1st Degree Cruelty to Animals case that happened in the Waikiki area in June.
On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., HPD officers responded to call after a witness observed a male slicing a dog’s throat with a large knife on the rooftop of 431 Nahua Street. Upon their arrival at the location, they located a pool of blood and a blood trail going down the fire escape. Officers were unable to locate the dog or suspect.
On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m., an HPD officer responded to 3187 Diamond Head Road after a witness found a large plastic storage bin next to a tree. Within the storage tote was a deceased dog with a slit to its throat.
The deceased dog appears to be of mixed breed, brown and white in color weighing approximately 35 to 40 pounds. The dog was wearing a black collar with brown pin striping on it with no tags or license.
If someone is convicted of Animal Cruelty in the first degree, he/she could spend up to 5 years in prison.
Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimestoppers says, to date in 2022, there have been 28 documented cases of cruelty to animals in first and second degree. Last year, HPD reported 50 cases.
Retired Police Chief Susan Ballard is a CrimeStoppers Board Member and avid animal lover with four dogs and four foster kittens. The Chief says, "As long as I've been in law enforcement, I've heard [of dogs] being stabbed, shot kicked, thrown out of a car. But to have their throat literally slit? That is so planned and so deliberate that I just worry that this person could do this to someone else, to a person as well."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.
The public is advised to not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. All calls are confidential and anonymous. CrimeStoppers rewards are not paid to persons who participate in a crime, or are victims of a crime, or in missing person cases.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.