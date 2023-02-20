Police: Man found with multiple injuries, neck cut in Kapolei

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating after a man was found in serious condition with multiple injuries in Kapolei, Monday morning.
The victim, so far only identified as a 50-year-old man, was found on Haumea Street just after 7 qa.m.in Kapolei suffering from several injuries including a cut to his neck. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police have not released any information about a suspect connected to this incident but tell KITV4 they do have someone in custody.
This incident is being investigated as a first-degree assault case, HPD said.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.