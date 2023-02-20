 Skip to main content
Police: Man found with multiple injuries, neck cut in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating after a man was found in serious condition with multiple injuries in Kapolei, Monday morning.

The victim, so far only identified as a 50-year-old man, was found on Haumea Street just after 7 qa.m.in Kapolei suffering from several injuries including a cut to his neck. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

An error occurred