Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts. Seas 6 to 11
feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Police investigating fiery hit-and-run crash in Waikiki

  • Updated
Fiery Waikiki Crash 12/28

Honolulu Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Waikiki, Tuesday night.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Waikiki, Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. and caused HPD to shut down all lanes on Ala Wai Boulevard, between Lipe'epe'e Street and Kalakaua Avenue -- across the canal near the Hawaii Convention Center.

A witness recorded video of the scene. Other witnesses told KITV4 a woman struck a vehicle and then took off. The vehicle that the woman hit then caught fire. Smoke from the scene could be seen for miles around. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out. There were no reported injuries.

A description of the suspect and her vehicle has not been released. If you have any information about this crash, please call HPD immediately.

Ala Wai Boulevard was reopened after about an hour.