Police investigate reckless endangerment call in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) Police are investigating a reckless endangerment call in the Ward area in Honolulu.The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) were called to Auahi Street this morning at 2 a.m.A custodian at the building told KITV4 they heard shots fired around one in the morning from the second floor of the parking garage.No injuries have been reported at this time.HPD cleared the scene and declared the area safe.