Police ID woman suspected of assaulting Honolulu store clerk over mask mandate

  • Updated
  • 0
Adrienna Francisco
HPD CrimeStoppers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have identified a woman wanted for allegedly assaulting a convenience store clerk who asked her to put on a mask back in January.

According to Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers, the suspect is 20-year-old Adrienna Francisco.

The original incident happened back on Jan. 22 at a convenience store in the Kapiolani area. Investigators say Francisco went into the store just after 5 a.m. But when the clerk asked her to put on a mask, Francisco allegedly attacked them and ran off.

Honolulu Assault Suspect 1/31

According to police, the clerk suffered “substantial bodily injuries” and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Clear surveillance footage was captured from inside of the store showing the suspect’s face. Now that she’s been identified, police have issued a $20,000 warrant for her arrest on a complaint of second-degree assault.

Adrienna Francisco is described as being 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. You can also lean an anonymous tip at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

