Police, friends, and family hold out hope for information 12 years after Amber Jackson murder

HONOLULU (KITV)- A 12-year-old murder mystery is getting some fresh eyes on the Garden Isle. The Kauai police department tells us a new investigator is now looking into the death of Amber Jackson. "I said really!!! I was happy," said Amber Jackson's friend Ann Spaulding.
She is hopeful. A new detective is investigating the death of her friend Amber Jackson. They'd been friends for nearly 3 decades, when Jackson was reported missing June 23rd of 2010. Friends and family searched for her. It wasn't until July 3rd that a pig hunter stumbled across her body in a wooded secluded area in Kealia.
Police say she was killed by a strike to the head, there were other signs she had been assaulted. "What's hard is thinking what she went through. That's what's hard. The fear, the terror, knowing your life is going to be taken from you," said Spaulding.
"Amber jackson was just a sweet person who beloved by her family and friends. No body would expect someone would want to hurt her and harm her," said Kauai Police Department Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.
Kauai Police say there is a reason that 12 years later her family and friends are still looking for her killer and information. Officials say they have 2 suspects and the investigation is active. Previously it was suspected she went missing before heading to work at the Hawaii State Teacher's Association. They know now that she never showed up the evening before to watch tv with a friend. "Even we are not sure of the sequence of events of where she was last at," said Ponce.
Kauai PD realize this case is special. They continue to keep it active, looking for leads. "We haven't had enough to take the case to an arrest," said Ponce.
Now they hope thise case coming back to life will grow a memory or need to come forward in possible witnesses. "What we're hoping is someone who has information all this time will just realize they need to come forward," said Spaulding.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.