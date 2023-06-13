Police called to alleged assault at Waianae McDonald's

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police and Honolulu EMS responded to an alleged assault Tuesday involving multiple individuals around the Waianae McDonald's parking lot on Farrington Highway.
One 30-year-old man was treated for multiple injuries at the scene. He declined transport to a hospital.
According to a McDonald's employee, they were forced to close early due to the incident.
As of 10: 00 p.m., several HPD cars were still on scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.